Charles Robert McCann
Leesburg, VA - Charles Robert McCann, 71, died April 29, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, VA.
Charles was born October 3, 1947, to J.C. and Mary Frances McCann in Union, MS and lived the majority of his adult life in Madison, Mississippi. He graduated from Belhaven College with a degree in Philosophy in 1971. That is where he met his wife Vicki, whom he married in August, 1971. He worked a variety of jobs from radio disc jockey to broadcast engineer to telecommunications, the field he would be employed in for the majority of his career. Most recently he was a consultant for TEC in Jackson, where he was honored with many friends.
Charles was quick witted, had a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of any question he was ever asked, and was always able to make everyone laugh. He came to know Christ later in life but became a deep student of the Bible and taught thoughtful Sunday School lessons at St. Matthews UMC Madison, where he attended until his recent move to Leesburg, VA, to be close to family. A truly kind and generous man, Charles loved his children and grandchildren loyally and fiercely. He and his wife felt blessed by the love and support of family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki; son, James McCann (Alice) of Newton, MA, and daughter, Julia Forman (Josh) of Leesburg, VA; three wonderful grandchildren: Evelyn Forman and Jack and Eleanor McCann; and by dear family friends, Danny and Sally Barnette.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday May 3, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday May 4, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthews UMC - Congregational Care, Madison, MS or to any charity that benefits children.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019