Madison - Charles (Chuck) Dalton Snapka, 66, of Madison passed away on May 12, 2020.



Chuck was born in Tupelo, MS to Charlie & Betty Snapka on Aug. 21, 1953. He graduated from Mississippi State University as an active member of Kappa Alpha Order. He earned degrees in Finance & Accounting where he spent over 40 years in the financial field. He was an original member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Chuck's love of soccer led him to become the Commissioner of NEJSO Soccer Organization, an early organizer of the Madison Co. Soccer League and head of Club Referees. Chuck also enjoyed refereeing high level college and high school matches.



He married Margie Bramuchi in Shelby, MS on Dec. 30, 1977. Chuck is survived by Margie, his two sons; Nicholas and Tyler. His brother, Tim Snapka; sisters, Diane Walker & Barbara Hardin.



Due to the current restrictions, Chuck's celebration of life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi in Madison at a later date.









