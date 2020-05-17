Charles Snapka
1953 - 2020
Charles Snapka

Madison - Charles (Chuck) Dalton Snapka, 66, of Madison passed away on May 12, 2020.

Chuck was born in Tupelo, MS to Charlie & Betty Snapka on Aug. 21, 1953. He graduated from Mississippi State University as an active member of Kappa Alpha Order. He earned degrees in Finance & Accounting where he spent over 40 years in the financial field. He was an original member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Chuck's love of soccer led him to become the Commissioner of NEJSO Soccer Organization, an early organizer of the Madison Co. Soccer League and head of Club Referees. Chuck also enjoyed refereeing high level college and high school matches.

He married Margie Bramuchi in Shelby, MS on Dec. 30, 1977. Chuck is survived by Margie, his two sons; Nicholas and Tyler. His brother, Tim Snapka; sisters, Diane Walker & Barbara Hardin.

Due to the current restrictions, Chuck's celebration of life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi in Madison at a later date.




Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Chuck Snapka was a wonderful servant as well as his wife, Margie. We will surely miss seeing him. He was a very active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and served in many ministries. He was a soccer coach to my oldest son back then also. We spent many days on the NEJSA soccer fields together. We will miss him. We are praying for Margie and his whole family who are grieving right now. We grieve with you and wish we could be closer to give you all a big hug. Know that we are lifting you all up in prayer right now and in the days ahead. We love you all. Sincerely, Randall and Denise Herrington and Family
Randall Herrington
Friend
May 16, 2020
Nothing anyone can say will make this any easier. I have find memories of our Small Group at St. Francis and I'm glad I got to know Chuck during that time. Your family is in my prayers.
Debbie Goodman
Friend
