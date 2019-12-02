|
Charles T. Hull
Winona - Funeral services for Charles T. Hull of Winona will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, 113 Liberty St., Winona, MS, followed by burial service with military honors in Duck Hill Cemetery in Duck Hill, MS. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service. Dr. Jerry Mixon and Rev. Jay Anderson will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be David Inman, Brandon Burns, Dave Gay, Jay Hart, Stacy Hull Jr., Brian Roach and Keith Rutland. A flyover will be held at the burial and the Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting Mr. Hull from the service to the cemetery.
Mr. Hull, age 98, died at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS, on Friday, November 29, where he had resided since 2008. He was born in Rolling Fork, MS, and lived in Winona, MS, and Texas for many years.
Mr. Hull was preceded in death by his parents, William Monroe and Emmie Alley Hull, and four brothers Alley, Rev. W. M. Jr., Stacy, Lewis: and two sisters, May Griffith and Hilton Haley; by his first wife, Ruth Lawton Hull and an infant daughter; second wife, Sue Helen Riley Hull and infant daughter, Rebecca Jo; and third wife, Patty Casparis Hull. Numerous nieces, nephews and their families survive Mr. Hull.
Mr. Hull was a decorated WWII bomber pilot who survived 25 missions in the European Theater. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. Charles continued his love for flying and travel and had been to all 50 states, 74 countries, and crossed the Arctic Circle four times. In 1978 at the age of 57, he was also a world traveler, flying "around-the-world" in his private plane. He completed this solo, around-the-world flight that spanned 92 days and covered approximately 39,000 miles, during which he provided supplies to missionaries around the world before returning home to Mississippi.
In 2016, the Mississippi Legislature commended him with a resolution recognizing his many achievements. He has presented many programs through the years on his travels and war stories. Many of them are recorded in 23+ videos on YouTube.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Mississippi Wing of the Commemorative Air Force through the following link: http://www.mississippiwingcaf.org/ or mailed to P.O. Box 3042, Madison, MS 39130.
