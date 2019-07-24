|
Charles Thomas "Tommy" Ward
Jackson - Tommy's wish was granted to die at home following a lengthy illness on July 23, 2019. His life will be celebrated at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27 at 12 Noon with visitation one hour prior.
Born in Montgomery, Alabama on October 11, 1964 to Doyce and Virgie Ward, Tommy was the youngest of three children. Tommy made Jackson his home except for five years when he resided in Hattiesburg.
Tommy attended Robinson Street Baptist Church growing up.
Tommy was educated at French Elementary, Hardy Jr. High and Mississippi Baptist High School. He attended Hinds Jr. College and USM, earning his Master's Degree in Library Science at Southern.
Tommy loved books and reading. He began his library career as a teenager, working for Livingston Park Library. He was Branch Manager for South Hills Library and a Reference Librarian for Eudora Welty Library.
Tommy was a great, self-taught guitar player and loved music. He enjoyed weather forecasting and loved snow. He was very witty. Tommy loved Alabama Football, but only Bear Bryant's Alabama. Tommy loved cats, especially his cat of more than 15 years, Looper.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Doyce Ward; grandparents, John and Phronie Ward and Tom and Lenora Warren; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a number of close friends.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Virgie Ward; sister, Debbie Dunlap (Fred); brother, Steve Ward (Donna); nephews, Matt Dunlap (Megan) and Cliff Dunlap; nieces, Kaylan Coats (Thomas) and Victoria Simpson (Corey); great-nephews and great-nieces, Bentley, Ryles, Ellie, Kinley, Lois, Ruth and Lexi. He is also survived by special friends, Tim Whittington, Anthony Matheny, C.L. Gordy, Dave Ryan and Derrick Russell.
The family wishes to express grateful thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice, especially Shannon and Casey, and P.R.A.D.A. Home Health, especially Elaine, Robin and Quineka.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 24, 2019