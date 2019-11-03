|
Charles Todd McLendon
Canton - Charles Todd McLendon, 49, went to be with his Lord on November 2, 2019 at his home in Canton, Mississippi.
The visitation will be held this Monday evening from 5:00-7:00pm and Tuesday from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service at Breeland Funeral Home, Canton, Mississippi.
Todd was born in Magee, Mississippi on September 4, 1970 but grew up in Jackson. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching his Ole Miss Rebels play ball.
Todd is survived by his wife Chandra Carson McLendon, his mother Carolyn McLendon, daughter Allyssia Nicole McLendon, his life-long best friend, Bryce Bourne and his fur babies Bob and Pooh.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Charles Austin McLendon.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the .
An online guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019