Charles "Tuby" Tubertini
Starkville - Charles "Tuby" Tubertini, formerly of Greenville, passed away at home in Starkville on December 29, 2019. Tuby was born in Greenville, MS on November 8, 1932, to Bruno and Mary Tubertini, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAn; his daughter, Lainie Anthony (Marc); and granddaughters Jamie and Emily, all of Starkville; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 on Thursday, January 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville with the funeral mass to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church in Starkville, St. Joseph Church in Greenville, or the Nell Thomas Endowed Scholarship at Delta State University.
Welch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020