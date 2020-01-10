|
|
Charles Unger "Charlie" Donald
Charles Unger "Charlie" Donald, 89, passed away January 9, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington; and Monday, January 13 at 1 p.m. at Goodman United Methodist Church, with service to follow at 2 p.m.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters; by 2 of his children: Rebecca Helm Donald Parker and Timothy Belford Donald; and by one grandson, Nicholas O'Keefe Henley.
After serving overseas in the U.S. Navy, Charlie returned home to Goodman to manage the family farm; but, more importantly, to marry the love of his life, Virginia.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Virginia Helm Donald; 3 children: David (Nora) of Ridgeland, Charles Daniel "Danny" (Joy) of Goodman, and Kelly Donald Patterson (Mike) of Sallis; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlie was a Christian and loved the Goodman United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong member. He supported his church in many ways, including serving on the Board of Trustees and teaching Sunday School classes for over 30 years.
In addition to his devotion to his family, Charlie was known for his service to the community, including serving on boards of several churches, schools, hospitals, and other organizations. He will be remembered for his many acts of kindness and generosity.
Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodman United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020