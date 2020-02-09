|
|
Charles W. Dayton
Brandon - Charles W. "Chuck" Dayton, 79, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday from 12 Noon until the 2:00 pm service time all at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood.
Mr. Dayton was born in Little Falls, NJ May 30, 1940 and moved to Mississippi in the 1960's. He received his Master's degree from Ole Miss in 1972 and went into law enforcement with the Mississippi Highway Patrol that same year. He retired in 2002 after 33 years of service. He was stationed in the Batesville District living in Oxford until 1987 when he was transferred to Troop C in the Rankin County area. While in Oxford he met and married his wife of 35 years, Debbi Clark Dayton. He was a devoted Christian Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
He is survived by His wife, Debbi Dayton; five daughters, Elissa Wynn, Denise Allen, Michele Dayton Patton, Sabrina Dayton Shotts, and Rhonda Dayton Tompkins; and one son, Brad Allen; grandchildren, Danielle (Jimmy Lee), Jacob, Mackenzie, Jayden, Presley, Kellum, Huxton, Tyler, Hunter, Preston, Dayton and Lillie; and four great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020