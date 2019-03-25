|
|
Charles W. Spooner
Flora - Charles W. "Wayne" Spooner, 74 passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. He was born November 11, 1944 to John and Ruth Spooner in Valdosta, Georgia. He graduated Florida High in Tallahassee and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He lived a life dedicated to law enforcement; working with agencies both in Florida and Mississippi. His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pauline Spooner, daughters, Janet Smith of Flora, Joan Elliott (Randy) of Raymond, son, Richard W. Spooner (Sheri) of Jackson, and sister, Cathy Sauls of Swanee, Georgia. Wayne leaves a legacy in his grandchildren, Clint Smith of Flora, Katy Goza (Zach) of Brandon, Kara Spooner of Pearl, Erika Spooner of Clarksville, TN, Anna Claire Elliott of Raymond, Hallie Clark of Jackson, and great-grandson; Yadiel Rey of Clarksville, TN. He also counted many nieces, nephews and extended family as blessings in his life.
The family welcomes you to a visitation that will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with burial at a later date in Memory Gardens, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor to Paralyzed Veterans of America or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019