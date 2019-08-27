|
Charles Wayne Miller
- - Charles Wayne Miller, age 67, was born on October 19, 1951 in Ruleville, MS. His life on earth ended on Sunday, August 25, 2019 on Prentis Bar at Merigold Hunting Club. A private family graveside service will be held prior to visitation. Visitation will be at Ray Funeral Home at 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home.
Charlie grew up in Charleston, MS, ending up in Merigold, MS since the 1970s. He was an Alderman of Merigold, MS for 34 years. He was a forensic mechanic expert witness for the last 25 years.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Miller. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anna "Jo" Rushing Miller; his mother, Willie Miller of Charleston, MS; brother, Tommy Miller (Kathi) of Indianola, MS; sister, Kay Williams (James Paul) of Charleston, MS; brother-in-laws, Sam Rushing (Di) of Ouray, CO, Jim Rushing (Ree) of Greenville, MS, Tom Rushing of Montrose, CO; many nieces and nephews and his cat, Dale Earnhardt.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
