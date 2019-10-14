Services
McClain-Hays Funeral Service - Philadelphia
1002 East Main Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
(601) 656-1212
Charles Wayne Therrell

Charles Wayne Therrell Obituary
Charles Wayne Therrell

Sugar Tree, TN - Charley Therrell, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Therrell.

Charley is survived by his wife, Su Therrell, son Todd Therrell, daughters Mary Ann Martin, Lisa Downs, Emily Havens, and Pam Tvrdik, and 12 grandchildren.

Visitation was held in Philadelphia, MS at McClain-Hays Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019, followed by a memorial in the chapel and a graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Richard Catholic Church P.O. Box16547 Jackson, MS 39236
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
