Charles William Barrett, Jr.
Indianola - Graveside services for Charles William Barrett, junior, 61 of Indianola will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 in Indianola City Cemetery following a private family service at First Baptist Church, Indianola. He died Monday, June 8th at his home. Services are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.
Bill was born on December 11, 1958 in Indianola, MS the son of Charles William and Elizabeth Pope Breckenridge Barrett. After graduation from Indianola Academy in 1977, he attended Mississippi State University and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Bill returned to Indianola and engaged in farming. He was active in the Mid-Delta Arts Association Little Theatre and was an avid golf player. The proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren, Bill remained a loyal, lifelong fan of Mississippi State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Indianola.
Bill is survived by his children, Charles William Barrett III (Hilary), Olivia Barrett Ellis (Gib), and Mary Clyde Barrett King (Miller) all of Greenwood; a sister, Elizabeth Barrett Wright (Robert) of Inverness and a brother, Johnson Noel Barrett II (Liz) of Greenwood; 7 adored grandchildren, Georgia Breckenridge Barrett, Frances Wynne Barrett, Betsy Ruth Barrett, Samuel Miller King, junior, Molly McLeod King, Mary Pope Ellis, and Austin Ellis; and many nieces and nephews, Scott Barrett, Noelle Barrett Linebach, Robert Wright (Taylor), and Barrett Wright.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church prior to the private family services. Memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 Catchings Avenue, Indianola, MS 38751 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.