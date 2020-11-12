1/1
Charlie F. Devrow
1933 - 2020
Charlie F. Devrow

Hattiesburg - Charlie F. Devrow, 87 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at VA Hospice in Jackson, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Polk Devrow; parents, Juanita Devrow and Floyd Devrow; son, Michael Devrow; and brother, Bobby Devrow.

Charlie was educated at Forrest County Agricultural High School, Pearl River Jr. College and Florida State University. After serving in the US Army, he returned to Hattiesburg and eventually moved to the Gulf Coast to begin a house building business, Devrow Homes. He then worked with city municipalities as Southern Building Code Manager in Hattiesburg and Jackson, MS before retiring.

Charlie was a skilled and par golfer, making four holes in one in his lifetime. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a dedicated member of Main Street Baptist Church.

Charlie was a wonderful and loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by daughter, Fonda Devrow of Jackson, MS and son, Jeffrey Devrow of Ocean Springs, MS; four grandchildren, Jana Brady, Hance Devrow, Charles Devrow (Courtney) and Salma Devrow; one great grandchild, Ezra Kay Devrow and numerous other loving relatives and close friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brandon Nursing and Rehab and VA Hospice team members for their professional care and tender compassion.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 17th at Main Street Baptist Church, 11 Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402. Due to Covid-19 precautions, social distancing and masks are required. There will be no visitation before the service. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church.








Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
