Charlie Gray
Raymond - Charlie Gray, 96, of Raymond, MS, passed away surrounded by family at his home on March 28, 2019.
Charlie Gray was born in Pelahatchie, Mississippi on November 16, 1922 to Albert and Nancy Gray. Charlie was a WWII Veteran, having served in the Battle of the Bulge under George Patton. He worked for the Jackson Fire Department for over 30 years. Charlie was an avid hunter, fisherman, and one of the best gardeners around. He was a Deacon Emeritus of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.
Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Myrna Lee Easterling Gray. He was the last survivor of 7 children. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Shaw; son, Marty Gray (Kathy); grandchildren, Tracy Graham (Bob), Cindy Walker (Flash), Matthew Gray (Carrie), Courtney Welch (Chuck); great grandchildren, Brad Graham (Nichollette), Cody Harrigill, Karson Welch, Crosby Gray, Griffin Gray, Kennedy Welch, Makenzie Walker, and Mallory Walker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am with visitation held from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS.
The family would like to thank the following for his care: Dr. McGee, Dr. Sanders, Dr. Sheffield, and Dr. Sheppard, and the amazing nurses and staff at Baptist PCU, as well as MS Home Care and Baptist Hospice, Lucas, Kayla, Amanda, Brandy, April, and Makita.
