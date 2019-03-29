Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Gray


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie Gray Obituary
Charlie Gray

Raymond - Charlie Gray, 96, of Raymond, MS, passed away surrounded by family at his home on March 28, 2019.

Charlie Gray was born in Pelahatchie, Mississippi on November 16, 1922 to Albert and Nancy Gray. Charlie was a WWII Veteran, having served in the Battle of the Bulge under George Patton. He worked for the Jackson Fire Department for over 30 years. Charlie was an avid hunter, fisherman, and one of the best gardeners around. He was a Deacon Emeritus of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.

Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Myrna Lee Easterling Gray. He was the last survivor of 7 children. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Shaw; son, Marty Gray (Kathy); grandchildren, Tracy Graham (Bob), Cindy Walker (Flash), Matthew Gray (Carrie), Courtney Welch (Chuck); great grandchildren, Brad Graham (Nichollette), Cody Harrigill, Karson Welch, Crosby Gray, Griffin Gray, Kennedy Welch, Makenzie Walker, and Mallory Walker.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am with visitation held from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS.

The family would like to thank the following for his care: Dr. McGee, Dr. Sanders, Dr. Sheffield, and Dr. Sheppard, and the amazing nurses and staff at Baptist PCU, as well as MS Home Care and Baptist Hospice, Lucas, Kayla, Amanda, Brandy, April, and Makita.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now