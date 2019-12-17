|
|
Charline Martin McGraw
Yazoo City - Charline Martin McGraw, 79, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Monday December 16, 2019.
She was a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor's Assistant, she also served with the American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, UDC, Daughter's of The American Revolution , St. John's United Methodist Church, and The Yazoo County Fair Association.
Survivors include her son; Jay McGraw of Yazoo City, William (Cynthia) Smith of Hattiesburg, Frank A. (Melissa) McGraw of Yazoo City, Charles Martin (Laura) McGraw of Yazoo City, and daughters; Sallye (David) Sumrall of Laurel, Betty Hagg of Hattiesburg, and Lytresa (Henry) Williams of Yazoo City, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a sister; Bobbie Cessna of Signal Mountain, TN.
Charline was preceded in death by her husband; Hugh J. McGraw, a grandson; Hugh Carson McGraw, her parents; Cecil Alvin & Lilly Carson Martin, her sisters; Florine Hardaway, Lois Hardaway, and Faye Murphy, nephews Randy Cessna and Cecil Davis and a niece; Carmen Bayse
Visitation will be Friday December 20th 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Service will be conducted 11:00 A. M.Saturday December 21st at St, John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating. Internment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.
Serving as pallbearers are; Hugh Martin Hardaway, Michael Dean Hardaway, Marion Cessna, Pete Weisenberger, Bill Weisenberger, Boyd McGraw, Todd McGraw, Joe Hagg, Hayden Sumrall, Paxton McGraw, Jernigan Williams, Garet McGraw, Noah McGraw, Carson McGraw, and Gage LeCompte
In Lieu of Flower the family request Memorials be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019