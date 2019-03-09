|
Charlotte Dye Helton
Yazoo City - Charlotte Dye Helton, 77, of Yazoo City passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 at St. Dominics Jackson Memorial Hospital. Retired from working with her husband in the retail grocery business. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Kennith W. Helton, Sons A. G. (Missy) and Kevin (Liz) Helton of Yazoo City, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brothers: Donald Dye of Richlands, VA and Charles Richard Dye of Hattiesburg sister Anna Dye Weeks of Grey, GA. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Helton was preceded in death by her parents; Graham and Mamie West Dye, sister; Margueritte Stevenson, and a brother Harold Dye.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City with Visitation Saturday March 9th 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. and Sunday March 10th 1:30 until the 2:30 P.M. Funeral Service.
Dr Clint Ritchie will officiate.
The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be; Raymon Jackson, III, Graham Helton, Kendall Gregory, Steve Mitchell, Steven Weeks, and Emmitte Lawshe.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, Yazoo City, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019