Charlotte Gay Street
1943 - 2020
Charlotte Gay Street

Ridgeland - Charlotte Gay Street, 77, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home. Born on January 7, 1943, in Gulfport, MS, she is the daughter of the late Guy Milton and Marie Stigall. She graduated from Gulfport High School at age 14, then continued her education at Mississippi College, earning her degree in Education. Mrs. Street taught science at Chastain Junior High School and Hardy Junior High School where she met her husband, Luther.

Mrs. Street was well known for her 40-year business making Christmas ornaments that brought joy to thousands of people. She began making Christmas ornaments in 1971 and was one of the original exhibitors of the Canton Flea Market. Her ornaments are across the globe, and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Mrs. Street cherished spending time with her family and loved to travel.

She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Mrs. Street is preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as her husband, Luther W. Street.

Survivors include: daughter, Simeon Street Gore and her husband, Maj. David Gore, USAF, RET, of Warner Robins, GA; son, Barry Street and his wife, Christy, of Pearl; daughter, Dr. Asher Street Beam and her husband, Jim, of Ridgeland; twin granddaughters, Sara and Lora Gore, of Warner Robins, GA; brother, Guy Milton Stigall,of Cape Coral, FL; and sister, Sue Welch, of Moss Point, MS.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following in Natchez Trace Memorial Park






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
