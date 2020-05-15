Charlotte Mangum Everett



D'Lo, MS - Charlotte Mangum Everett passed away on Thursday, May 14, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. She was born on September 15, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of D'Lo, Mississippi. She taught high school history for over 35 years in the public schools in D'Lo, Harrisville, and Mendenhall. She was an active member of D'Lo Baptist Church.



Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill Everett; parents, John William and Floy Derrick Mangum; and her grandson, Jared Bishop.



She is survived by sons, Red Everett (Tina), Sam Everett (Amanda); daughters, Susan Bishop (Curtis) and Nancy Pickens; grandsons, Todd Everett (Suzy), Bran Bishop, and Blake Everett; and granddaughters, Brandie Johnson (Lande), and Sarah Pickens Harlow (Dustin.) She is also survived by 9 great-grandsons and 4 great-granddaughters.



A graveside service is being held at the D'Lo cemetery on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to D'Lo Baptist Church.









