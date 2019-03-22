Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Thomas


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Thomas

Pearl - Charlotte Thomas, 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Charlotte was born on August 24, 1957 in Jackson, MS. She was the proud owner of Vapors Nest in Byram.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Baynes and stepdaughter, Michelle Thomas.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Maurice Thomas; daughter, Kelsey Fortenberry; stepdaughters, Jennifer Land and Gina Gonzalez; father, James Taylor; siblings, Mike Taylor, Frank Baynes, Bo Taylor, Debbie Bradshaw, and Pam Baynes; grandchildren, Trinity, Somer, Karma, Sydney, and Anthony. She also leaves behind her beloved German Shepherd, Drogon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church at 5971 Hwy 25, Flowood, MS 39232.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now