Charlotte Thomas
Pearl - Charlotte Thomas, 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Charlotte was born on August 24, 1957 in Jackson, MS. She was the proud owner of Vapors Nest in Byram.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Baynes and stepdaughter, Michelle Thomas.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Maurice Thomas; daughter, Kelsey Fortenberry; stepdaughters, Jennifer Land and Gina Gonzalez; father, James Taylor; siblings, Mike Taylor, Frank Baynes, Bo Taylor, Debbie Bradshaw, and Pam Baynes; grandchildren, Trinity, Somer, Karma, Sydney, and Anthony. She also leaves behind her beloved German Shepherd, Drogon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church at 5971 Hwy 25, Flowood, MS 39232.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019