Charlton Kellam Magee
Charlton Kellam Magee

Brandon - Charlton Kellam Magee, 87, of Brandon, MS went to be with our lord and savior Jesus Christ on 9/18/2020.

Born in Atlanta, GA 8/11/1933. She graduated from Henry Grady High School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law, Atlanta, GA.

She retired from Ms. Workers Compensation in 2006 after 26 years.

Preceding in death were parents: Robert Jenkins Kellam and Eula Brooks Kellam

And Brother: Armine Brooks Kellam

Survivors Include children: James Robert Patrick and Lynda Kaye Hendrick (James)

Grandaughters: Shandy Elizabeth Walton (Brandon) and Shelby Brooks Patrick

Great grandchildren: Jaiden Rayne Walton, Parker Brooks Walton, Amiyah Skye Omari

A 'Celebration of Life' ceremony will be held at a later date.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
