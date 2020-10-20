1/
Chastity Leanne Brantley Dunaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chastity's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chastity Leanne Brantley Dunaway

Chastity Leanne Brantley Dunaway, "Chatty", was born March 10, 1972 in Vicksburg, MS. She was a 1990 graduate of Central Hinds Academy. Chatty graduated from Hinds Community College and Copiah Lincoln Community College and worked as an X-ray and CT technician. She was an avid reader who devoured books like water. Chatty had a sweet spirit and a genuine soul who loved helping and encouraging others. She is survived by her mother Judith Reynal, father Charlie Brantley, maternal grandmother Ellen Newsome, children Mary Ellen and Brantley Dunaway, Aunt Minnie Bell Rhoden, and other family members. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with services starting at 2:00P.M. burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Utica Christian Church or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved