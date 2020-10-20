Chastity Leanne Brantley Dunaway
Chastity Leanne Brantley Dunaway, "Chatty", was born March 10, 1972 in Vicksburg, MS. She was a 1990 graduate of Central Hinds Academy. Chatty graduated from Hinds Community College and Copiah Lincoln Community College and worked as an X-ray and CT technician. She was an avid reader who devoured books like water. Chatty had a sweet spirit and a genuine soul who loved helping and encouraging others. She is survived by her mother Judith Reynal, father Charlie Brantley, maternal grandmother Ellen Newsome, children Mary Ellen and Brantley Dunaway, Aunt Minnie Bell Rhoden, and other family members. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with services starting at 2:00P.M. burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Utica Christian Church or a charity of your choice
.