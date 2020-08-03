Cheryl Cherone Collins



Jackson - Cheryl Cherone Collins, 51, affectionally known as 3C, passed away July 31 at Baptist Hospital. Friends may visit 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 5, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.



Cheryl was a graduate of St. Andrew's Episcopal School and Millsaps College, and also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi



and Belhaven University. She is survived by her parents, Effie and Ralph Collins, sister, Sophronia Ann Collins, two nieces, Kamaria and



Danielle, numerous cousins and friends.



Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









