Cheryl Lee Drennan
Cheryl Lee Drennan, 72, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Jackson. She was born on December 12, 1948 in Meridian, Mississippi and was the only child of Billie Jean (Poe) and Earnest Wesley Drennan.
Cheryl graduated with honors from Meridian High School in 1965 and also received the IA Rosenbaum scholarship. She then attended the University of Mississippi where she graduated in 1969. After graduation, Cheryl was accepted into the School of Medical Technology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Following national certification as a Medical Technologist, she was recruited by Dr. Frances Morrison, the new director of the Division of Hematology in the Department of Medicine at UMMC. In collaboration with Dr. Morrison, she established the first Adult Special Hematology Laboratory in the state. As the lab expanded, she became the Supervisor and Chief Medical Technologist. Her career spanned over four decades as a loyal employee of the Medical Center. Cheryl was recognized on many occasions for her service and contributions as a teacher and mentor in a unique field of medicine and was later awarded Alumni of the Year from the School of Health-Related Professions. She also served as the President of the Medical Technology Association and President of the Guardian Society.
A longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson, she was also greatly involved with Camp Bratton Green. Cheryl spent many memorable weeks at Camp Bratton Green as a camper, counselor, and later as a camp nurse.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Drennan. She is survived by her mother, Billie Jean Drennan; godchildren with whom she shared lifelong relationships, Clark Files (Katherine), Matt Files (Beth), and Joyce Neville Garcia (Miguel); longtime friends, Madeline and Ken Morris, and George Neville; and numerous cousins and dear friends.
A graveside burial service will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Organ Fund, 1116 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020