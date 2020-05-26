Chester Ronald Beene
1932 - 2020
Chester Ronald Beene

Pearl, MS - Chester Ronald Beene, 87, of Pearl, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Chester was born on August 26, 1932 in Sherwood, Tennessee, the youngest child of Mose and Thelma Beene. He moved to Mississippi in 1955, where he met Charlean, and they were married in 1957. They moved to Pearl in 1958. Chester was a 32nd Degree Mason at Capital Lodge #600 and Scottish Rites.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Thelma Beene; two brothers, Fred and John Beene; and one sister, JoAnn Gass.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlean Sullivan Beene; son, Allen Beene and wife Dawn of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughter, Melanie Atkinson and husband Thomas of Clinton, MS; one granddaughter, Brandy Lambert and husband Seth and two great granddaughters, Emma and Beverly, of Gulf Breeze, FL.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Floral Hills Cemetery in Pearl.

Please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com for online guest book.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
6019396110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
