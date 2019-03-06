Chief William "Bill" Slade



Florence, MS - Chief William E. "Bill" Slade (Ret.), 70, a resident of Florence, MS passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl, MS with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS and 10:00-10:45 am Thursday at the church.



Chief Slade was born January 3, 1949 in Jackson, MS to Earnest H. Slade and Lena M. Slade Nicholson. He was a 1967 graduate of Central High School in Jackson, MS. He received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Mississippi and went on to complete his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice with a Minor in Counseling and Guidance. Chief Slade was a graduating member of the 172nd Session of the FBI Academy. He was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl, MS where he served on numerous committees and as a lifetime deacon. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Chief Slade began his 40-year career in law enforcement in 1973 serving the City of Pearl, MS as a police officer. He was promoted through the years and through the ranks becoming Chief of Police in 1990. His professional training was very extensive. He served on the Executive Board of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police, where he served as president and was a lifetime member. Chief Slade worked extensively with the Mississippi Legislature to pass legislation requiring all law enforcement officers to wear bullet-proof vests. After a 40-year career serving the City of Pearl, MS Chief Slade retired June 30, 2008. After retirement he joined forces with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. He loved his family and was first and foremost Sophie's Papa. He loved spending time with family and they brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.



Chief Slade was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat Means.



Chief Slade is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Jones Slade; daughter, Paige Slade; granddaughter, Sophia Carolyne Slade; sister, Mary Ann (Bobby) Tharp; brother-in-law, Frank (Jan) Jones; many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friend, Sam Lewis as well as a host of other friends.



Memorials may be made to the McLaurin Heights Baptist Church security fund at 404 Pemberton Drive, Pearl, MS 39208 or the Pearl Police Department c/o Bill Slade Memorial Fund.



You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary