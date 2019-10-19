|
Chloe Shaw Lloyd
Jackson - Chloe Shaw Lloyd, age 92, died peacefully at Baptist Hospital in Jackson on October 18, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Chloe was born to Ruby Mann Shaw and C. Battle Shaw in Brownsville, Tennessee on January 3, 1927. Chloe's mother died shortly thereafter and she and her sister, Bess, were lovingly raised by their grandmother, "Nana" Mann. Her father remarried Mae Jackson to whom her brothers Battle and Lynn were born.
Chloe grew up in Brownsville and graduated from Haywood County High School where she was named Miss Haywood High. She was a cheerleader, basketball player, and drummer in the school band. From her days as a child to earlier this year, Chloe passionately participated with all her "cousins" in her family's annual reunion (Tabernacle) near Brownsville. After one year at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, she transferred to Ole Miss where she was a member of Delta Gamma Society. It was at Ole Miss that she met and fell in love with William B. (Cosmo) Lloyd. In 1949 they married and had 66 happy, fun-filled years together. Their marriage produced three sons and it was as a mother that Chloe really excelled. She would tell you that raising three boys (four including Cos) had many ups and downs, but she proved to be up for the challenge.
Among her many activities Chloe enjoyed playing bridge, going to New Stage Theater, travelling and reading her Bible. She was a proud member of the Le Dejeuner Club, the Southern Luncheon Club, the Caliope Club, the Ole Miss Alumni Association and Northminster Baptist Church. In later years while living at The Orchard she enjoyed meeting her friends at their 5 o'clock wine tasting.
After her sons had gone to college Chloe began a career as a realtor selling homes in Jackson. Although she certainly would not be known as a hard negotiator, her thirty-year career in real estate proved to be very rewarding and successful due primarily to her honesty with people and her relentless pursuit of finding the best home for her clients.
While going through some of Chloe's private notes we found this: "I am thankful for such a good life with all the blessings that the Lord has provided. Each day I marvel at how fortunate I have been. Each day I praise God and thank Him for His love for me. Truly, I am grateful."
Survivors include their children Benjamin Battle (Sara), William Theodore, and Robert Leslie (Beth). Chloe's beloved grandchildren are William Theodore Lloyd, Jr. (Erica), Lillian Chloe Lloyd, Katherine Lee Lloyd, Scott Keller Lloyd (deceased), Leslie Lloyd Nix (Peter), Christen Jane Lloyd, David Mitchell Hust (Jessi), Guy Blan Newcomb (Bonnie) and Nick Maxwell Newcomb (Haley). Other survivors include two great grandchildren, Nolan and Grace Newcomb, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation from 10-12 Tuesday morning followed by the funeral service at 12 Noon at Northminster Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northminster Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019