Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitney Oaks
816 East Whitney
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa "Muffin" Williams


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa "Muffin" Williams Obituary
Christa " Muffin" Williams

Katy, TX - June 17, 1970 - August 05, 2019

Longtime residents of Jackson Mississippi and faithful members of Greater Pearlie Grove M.B. Church, Drs. Hill & Millie Williams, Jr. will celebrate the life and legacy of their daughter-in-law, Christa" Muffin" William.

She passed away on August 5, 2019 in Katy, Texas. She was the wife of Hill Williams, III and mother of Jordyn Atiya Williams, Hill Williams, IV and Lila Reece Williams. Christa was a native of Baltimore, MD and resident of Katy, Texas.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am, Whitney Oaks, 816 East Whitney - Houston Texas 77022. For additional information please contact Priority Funeral Experience 281-586-2009.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.