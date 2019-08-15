|
|
Christa " Muffin" Williams
Katy, TX - June 17, 1970 - August 05, 2019
Longtime residents of Jackson Mississippi and faithful members of Greater Pearlie Grove M.B. Church, Drs. Hill & Millie Williams, Jr. will celebrate the life and legacy of their daughter-in-law, Christa" Muffin" William.
She passed away on August 5, 2019 in Katy, Texas. She was the wife of Hill Williams, III and mother of Jordyn Atiya Williams, Hill Williams, IV and Lila Reece Williams. Christa was a native of Baltimore, MD and resident of Katy, Texas.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am, Whitney Oaks, 816 East Whitney - Houston Texas 77022. For additional information please contact Priority Funeral Experience 281-586-2009.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019