Christi Gage Hardy
Madison - Christi Gage Hardy passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital after a brave battle.
Christi was born in Canton, Mississippi on May 20, 1972 to Jim Wilburn Gage and Joyce Myers Allen.
Christi married the love of her life, John Forrest Hardy on November 25, 1995 and was blessed with the birth of two sons. Christi loved the ocean and spent time each summer in the Florida Keys. Christi created a beautiful home for her family and loved decorating for all of the holidays. Christi loved helping others while working in the medical field at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital where she was employed for more than 20 years in the Pathology Department.
Christi is survived by her Husband, John, her children Gage Forrest Hardy and John Aiden Hardy. Parents Jim Gage (Holly) and Joyce Allen. Mother and Father in Law Mike and Barbara Hardy, Siblings Will Gage and Sara Gage Richardson (Mark), and Brother in Law Michael Hardy (Christi).
Visitation is Friday, September 18, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, Mississippi from 5 - 7p.m.
Funeral service is Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home Chapel in Canton, Mississippi at 11a.m.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
.