1/
Christi Gage Hardy
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christi Gage Hardy

Madison - Christi Gage Hardy passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital after a brave battle.

Christi was born in Canton, Mississippi on May 20, 1972 to Jim Wilburn Gage and Joyce Myers Allen.

Christi married the love of her life, John Forrest Hardy on November 25, 1995 and was blessed with the birth of two sons. Christi loved the ocean and spent time each summer in the Florida Keys. Christi created a beautiful home for her family and loved decorating for all of the holidays. Christi loved helping others while working in the medical field at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital where she was employed for more than 20 years in the Pathology Department.

Christi is survived by her Husband, John, her children Gage Forrest Hardy and John Aiden Hardy. Parents Jim Gage (Holly) and Joyce Allen. Mother and Father in Law Mike and Barbara Hardy, Siblings Will Gage and Sara Gage Richardson (Mark), and Brother in Law Michael Hardy (Christi).

Visitation is Friday, September 18, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, Mississippi from 5 - 7p.m.

Funeral service is Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home Chapel in Canton, Mississippi at 11a.m.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved