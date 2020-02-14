|
|
Christine Guillotte
Pearl - Christine Clark Guillotte of Pearl, MS passed away on February 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Chris was born in Kinder, LA on June 20, 1939. She graduated from Elton (La) High School in 1957 and married L.C. Guillotte in 1959. Chris worked professionally for many years at St. Jude Catholic Church before beginning her career with the Institutions of Higher Learning where she was a purchasing agent and a founding member of MAGPA (Mississippi Association of Government Purchasing Agents). After retirement she enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her St. Jude family.
Mrs. Guillotte was predeceased by her parents, Edna DeRosier Clark and Clifton Clark, husband L.C. Guillotte and son-in-law Randy Stephens. She is survived by her children Bret Guillotte (Tracy), Kippi Extine (Billy), Andrew Guillotte (Nora) and Sean Guillotte. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Murphy Guillotte (Shelby), Grant Stephens, Reese Stephens, Mallory Extine, Drew Guillotte, Jade Edwards, Jonathan Moss, Riley Moss, Daniel Guillotte (Abby), Christopher Guillotte (Kayla) and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, at 10AM at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearl followed by a celebration mass at 11AM. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or the of Mississippi. We love you, Mom.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020