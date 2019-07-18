Christine Monroe Adams



Richland, MS - Christine "Chris" Adams passed away Tuesday, July 16th, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 5 pm - 8 pm, Thursday, July 18th at Ott & Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Services will be held 2pm Friday, July 19th at the funeral home with visitation starting at 12:30pm. Burial will be in Glenwood Memorial Park, Richland.



Born August 15th, 1962 to the late Clyde J. Monroe and Merle Von Dullen Monroe in St Louis, MO, Chris spent most of her childhood in New Orleans and Picayune and was a long-time resident of Richland. She attended Richland United Methodist Church.



Chris had many wonderful qualities that enhanced the lives of not only her family but the lives of all those that came in contact with her. Her accepting nature made everyone feel at ease, her compassionate heart gave her the ability to help others, most times without anyone knowing. With a self-sacrificing nature, Chris was the bedrock of her family to whom she was very faithful.



Chris's extraordinary qualities allowed her to touch the lives of many including the lives of her Ott & Lee family who had the honor of working with her for the past thirteen years.



Survivors include her husband, Bill Adams of Richland; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Crissy Adams of Richland; daughter, Sarah Adams of Richland; mother, Merle Monroe of Pearl; granddaughters, Sadie Norwood and Maddie Norwood; sister, Sherryl Hoover of Pearl; brother, Kevin Monroe of Pearl; niece, Jennifer Duckworth (Gerald); and great nieces, Gabrielle, Sydney and Lily Duckworth. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Monroe; brother-in-law, Mike Hoover and sister-in-law, Evelyn Monroe.



Memorials may be made to .



You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 18, 2019