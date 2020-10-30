1/1
Christopher Blake Little
We celebrate the life of Christopher Blake Little who was born March 16, 1991 in Flowood, Mississippi to Hubert Maurice Little III "Trey" and Elizabeth Love Kisselburgh. Raised in the Jackson, Mississippi area, he attended Jackson Academy where he graduated in 2009. He then attended Ole Miss and the University of Texas-Arlington where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/marketing.

A lover of music, Blake settled in Austin, Texas where he worked and enjoyed the many distinct sounds Austin provided. Blake lived life to the fullest blessing many of us with memories we will cherish forever. His infectious laugh, ear to ear grin, and tender soul graced us for 29 years. We are all better for having shared a piece of Blake's heart.

He is survived by his mother Liz Kisselburgh and step-father Robert, of Fort Worth, Texas, his father, Trey Little and step-mother Sheila, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, brothers Tanner and Nash, step-brothers Christopher Kisselburgh, Aaron Smith, and Cody Kisselburgh, grandparents Diane Dees, Dot Little, Edmund Dink and Nancy Love, Marvis Kisselburgh and Jake Rathmell, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31st at Weed Corley Fish funeral home in Austin, Texas. An additional memorial will be held in Ridgeland, Mississippi on Friday, November 6th, 1:00 p.m. at Caet's restaurant located on Highland Colony Parkway.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
