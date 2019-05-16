|
Christopher Chinopulos
Ridgeland - Nick Chinopulos, 59, passed away at his home in Ridgeland, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Nick is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Tracy Chinopulos, two sons, George Christopher Chinopulos(Andrea), and Brian Richard Chinopulos, and two daughters, Allison Faith McElhaney and Anna Nicole Chinopulos; grandchildren; Alexandria Eve Chinopulos, and Greyson Nicholas Chinopulos, and one brother Chris Chinopulos. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Chinopulos, and sister, Stella Chinopulos. Nick will be dearly missed by everyone who loved and knew him. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Lake House in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019