Christopher Cruz Thompson
Brandon - Christopher Cruz Thompson, 7 weeks old went home to be with his Jesus on Thursday October 31, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held 3:30 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon, MS with entombment at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:30 pm at the church.
Cruz was born September 7, 2019 to Anthony and Holly Benton Thompson. Though he was here for a little while the impact he made on those around him will last forever as his life encouraged others to look to Jesus for courage. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.
Cruz is survived by his parents, Anthony and Holly Benton Thompson; sisters, Stella and Crosby Thompson; grandparents, Ronnie and Melissa McElroy, Duane and Laurie Thompson, Robert and Mary Ann Benton and Brent and Kim Thomas; great grandparents, Larry and Polly Adams, Robert and Lou Benton and Jack and Mary Smith; a host of other family and friends.
He was known by his outstanding medical team and his family as a Warrior, Rockstar, Miracle Baby, and Courageous Cruz. But he was most beloved by his sisters Stella and Crosby who named him Squiggles, and because of that, he was well known as "Squiggles" all throughout the hospital.
Our family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the entire Team of Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses and Medical Staff at UMMC Children's Hospital for the exceptional and devoted care they provided to their Squiggles.
Donations to the Crossgates Baptist Preschool Ministry would be gratefully appreciated as they have had such a powerful impact for Christ in the lives of so many children, including Cruz's sisters, Stella and Crosby.
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
Psalm 73:26
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019