|
|
Christopher "Chris" Lee Clements
Brandon, MS - Christopher "Chris" Lee Clements, 52, passed away Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held on Wed. March 4, 2020 from 5pm-8pm and on Thurs. March 5, 2020 from 10am-10:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Thurs. March 5, 2020 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.
Chris was born on Oct. 27, 1967 in New Orleans, LA and graduated from Brandon High School in 1985 and Mississippi College. He was a member of Saint Marks United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. Chris was involved in Boy Scouts since childhood, receiving his Eagle Scout and Vigil and was also a Colonel in the Mississippi State Guard. He enjoyed Civil War re-enacting, hunting, camping, history and traveling. Chris loved the Lord, family and friends. Most of all he loved and was so proud of his children.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Cynthia "Cindy" Clements; mother, Vera Clements; son, Andrew Christopher Clements; daughter, Rachael McCalip Clements; sister, Sara Clements Cook (Ross); nephew, Tyler Cook (Mackenzie); niece, Carley Cook; uncle, Billy Clements (Anne); mother in law, Jinja Flowers; sister in law, Michele McCarthy (Jamie) and several cousins, other relatives and many friends. Chris is preceded in death by his father, George "Gene" Clements; grandparents, Bill and Sarah Clements and Virgil and Mildred Miller; aunt, Nancy Hormek and three uncles, Bobby, Jimmy and Johnny Clements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020