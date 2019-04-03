Services
Christopher Michael Allen Obituary
Christopher Michael Allen

Jackson, MS - Christopher Michael Allen, 47, passed away at his home in Jackson on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wed. April 3, 2019 from 10am-11:45am at Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 12pm on Wed. April 3, 2019 at Brandon Baptist Church with burial to follow at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling the arrangements.

Chris was born in Hattiesburg on March 7, 1972 and grew up in Brandon. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his three daughters.

He is survived by his daughters, Anna Leigh Allen, Addy Katherine Allen, and Mills Allen, their mother Leigh Ann Allen, his mother, Debbie Allen, and siblings Robby Allen (Ashley) and Brooke Chandler (Chan). He had four nieces and a nephew as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Jock Allen.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019
