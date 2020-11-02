Christopher Russell



Jackson - Christopher Lee Russell departed this life on earth for a far more beautiful home in heaven on Oct 31, 2020. Having been born April 23, 1972, his years were limited with us, saying goodbye at 48 years old.



Chris was an "old soul" since birth. He loved many things, most of all his family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes in life was exploring new places to see and dine. He enjoyed the finer things in life, and admired the beauty of art, music and design. Chris was special to all who loved and adored him. His sense of humor was contagious and he could laugh about most anything. We are saddened to say goodbye to you on this earth, but look forward to seeing you again one day.



Chris will be lovingly remembered by his children, Carter Berry Russell and Isabella Marie Russell. He is also survived by his mother, Jane and John Dees, of Mendenhall, MS; his two sisters Tina (Jeff) Roberts of Mendenhall, MS, Mandy (Jason) Daniels of Oakvale, MS; special friend, Spencer Little, Jackson, MS; step sisters, Carrye (Newt) Ishee, Allison (Ryan) White, Elizabeth Dees, all of Summerland, MS, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him.



Chris was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lee Russell.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Tutor Funeral Home in Mendenhall, MS. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:a.m. The service will be in Tutor Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with interment following in Shivers Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in his memory to MORA (MS Organ Recovery Agency) 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.



Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.









