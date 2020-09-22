Christopher Watkins
Pearl - Christopher Watkins, beloved son, grandson, father, and brother, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 44.
Chris was born on April 9, 1976, in Jackson, MS, to Barbara and Rickey Watkins. He graduated from Pearl High School in 1994. He spent the last five years caring for his grandmother, Juanita Bridges.
Chris loved to watch sports. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was known for his humor and his love of fishing.
He is survived by his mother, father, and grandmother; daughter, Ayanna; brother, Brian Watkins; and sisters, Sara (Preston) Barrett and Laura (Andy) Grice.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
