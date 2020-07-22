Christopher Wayne Blackburn
Jackson - Christopher Wayne Blackburn died July 22nd after a 35 year battle with the devastating effects of diabetes.
Chris was born May 26, 1966 in Jackson Ms to Mark and Marilyn Blackburn. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Wayne Blackburn DDS; his grandparents, Estes and Margaret Blackburn of Jackson and Clarence and Helen McFaddin of California.
Chris graduated from Jackson Academy in 1986 and attended Hinds Community college in Raymond. He worked in radio for several years and then with several car dealerships in Jackson and south Florida.
He was a faithful member of first Baptist Church in Jackson. His faith carried him through very difficult seasons of life.
Chris is survived by his mother, Marilyn Blackburn, brothers, Timothy (Renee) of Florence, Ms. and George (Siw) of Sandefjord Norway. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nephews and one great niece. He leaves behind his uncle, Skip Blackburn (Judy) of Brandon and George McFaddin (Audrey) of El Centro, California.
There will be a private service for family only.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to UMMC 2500 North State St., Jackson, Ms. 39216 or the charity of your choice
.