Claire Barlow
Clinton - Claire Barlow, 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at Morrison Heights Baptist Church on Thursday, August 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
She was born on April 17, 1939, in Amory, MS. She was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. Claire attended Blue Mountain College and Mississippi College, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education. The majority of her teaching career was at Oak Forest Elementary School in Jackson, MS, where she inspired many young lives.
Claire became a Christian while a member of First Baptist Church, Aberdeen. She was an active member of Pocahontas Baptist Church where she served as church pianist. Later, she was very active in Morrison Heights Baptist Church, where she encouraged others through the Prayer Ministry and by sending greeting cards. Missions were very important to her. She served in many short-term mission opportunities, including both local and foreign missions. She served in Romania, Honduras, Philippines, Turkey, and Kenya.
Claire is preceded in death by her parents, Gerdner and Fannie Mae Pinnix Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, John and brother, David G. Taylor (Kathryn) of Lafayette, Louisiana, as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church Missions, 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton, MS 39056; or the "John and Claire Barlow Scholarship" at Blue Mountain College, P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019