Claitor "Dean" Johnson



Jackson, MS - Claitor "Dean" Johnson, 66, of Clinton, Mississippi went to sleep in the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born to the late Melton Claitor Johnson and Jane Buford Johnson on December 28, 1953 in Jackson, Mississippi.



After Dean graduated Bryam High School, he worked as a plumber at Buford Plumbing Company and later as a contractor at B.C. Rogers Construction during the 1970s and 1980's. He decided to go back to college and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in mathematics, a minor in computing science and a minor in education, which he obtained from Mississippi College in 1991.



Dean loved to teach and not only taught mathematics at Lanier High School but also taught math classes at Hinds Community College. As a master plumbing, Dean also founded and taught plumbing and pipe fitting classes for Hinds' Career and Technical programs at the Rankin campus. Dean then decided to continue his love of teaching and helping others by teaching the GED and Adult Basic Education to inmates at the Central Mississippi Correction Facility, where he spent many years, until his retirement in 2016.



Dean loved life and enjoyed many hobbies and activities. He was an avid model builder with many varieties of ships, tanks, planes, and trains built and was featured in the January 1990 Scale Ship Modeler magazine. Dean also loved to write stories and had one, Kristina, published in 2009. Dean's love of airplanes and boats was evident to all who knew him. He loved being on the water whether in boats or kayaks, fishing or relaxing, on sandbars or floats. His love of airplanes resulted in flying lessons and his ultimate dream of flying a Cessna around the Jackson Metro area. Dean also loved music and not only played drums, in his younger years, but also learned piano in his later years.



More than Dean's zest for life was his love of his Heavenly Father which showed in his servant's heart. Dean, along with his wife Shirley, were regularly active at Belvedere Church of Christ and later at Meadowbrook Church of Christ where he quietly served behind the scenes in so many ways. Dean always had a love of children and helped in many ways not only at church, but also along with Shirley, served as foster parents in the mid and late 70's and as relief houseparents at Sunnybrook Children's Home. Dean also was a long-time supporter of Health Talents International where he sponsored children, as well as another close-to-his heart ministry - the Hope House of Hospitality in Jackson. Dean was always willing and ready to help anyone, anywhere.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sessums Johnson, and his parents and is survived by his daughter, Nancy Douglas (Timothy) of Brandon, son, Andrew "Andy" Johnson of Jackson, and one granddaughter, Bella Rose Douglas.



Visitation is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17 and funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Due to the current environment, those not able to attend the service are encouraged to join the family via Facebook Live on Lakewood's Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meadowbrook Church of Christ or the Hope House of Hospitality.









