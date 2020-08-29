Clara Jean (Teenie) Creason Sims Barlow



Our sweet mom, lovingly known as, Mom, Clara, Teenie, and Mawmaw has left her earthly home for her eternal resting place. Teenie passed peacefully at her Brandon home, on the morning of August 28 at 84 years of age. She was surrounded by loved ones and the caring, compassionate hands of our friends from Kare In Home Hospice. Special thanks and love to her granddaughter, Abby, an RN with Kare In Home, for spending the night on the floor by her Mawmaw's bedside to be with her on our precious Mom's last night here with us.



Teenie was a member of her home town church, Holly Grove Baptist Church, in Braxton. Teenie was educated in the Braxton and Harrisville school systems. The petite and feisty Teenie was a standout basketball player for Harrisville High School, all 4 foot 10 inches of her. It was during those years that she earned the nickname "Tiny" which later evolved into "Teenie." She was voted Class Favorite and Most Athletic by her senior classmates. One of her dear classmates said, "Teenie was just the cutest little thing, so funny and a joy to be around. Everybody wanted to be her friend."



Life dealt her some harsh blows. After losing her husband when he was only 34 years old, she persevered with such grit and determination to raise her 5 sons, "The Sims Boys," all under the age of 10, and ensure that they had the tools in life to achieve a good education that would help lead them to a chance for a smoother road in life than she had. And she did so with much success. Three years after her first husband passed, she married Julian Barlow and raised a blended family of the 5 Sims boys and Barlow's two beautiful daughters and one son. It was quite a house full.



Along with the challenges of raising a large family, she also worked outside her home in various jobs in the Jackson area-(waitress at The Rotisserie at 5 points on Woodrow Wilson and several manufacturing companies). After retiring she became bored with staying at home and returned to the workforce at the age of 71. She loved going to work and all her coworkers became fast friends. Coworkers and management loved the petite, feisty senior they often told her sons and Teenie that they wish that she would train all their workers how to work as hard and be as dependable as she was.



Teenie was preceded in death by her husbands, Billy E. Sims, Julian Barlow: parents, Lonnie H. and Faye Creason of Braxton; and her brothers, Jack, Jerry, Kenith, and Jimmy. They were all her younger brothers, but in her eyes they were the biggest and best brothers ever. She loved each of them and looked up to them for all the love and support they gave her throughout the years helping her with The Sims Boys.



Also predeceased by her stepson, Tim Barlow.



Survivors include: The Sims Boys, sons: Billy (June), Bobby (Bonnie), Richard (Janae), Tim, J.M. (Sherry): stepdaughters Sue Barlow Nelson and Sharon Louise Barlow Tharp; sister-in laws; Ruby Creason, Margie Creason, Pam Creason and Sue Sims.



Tennie's great loves in her life were her boys, but the grands all ran a very close second.



12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.



Her family was one of the great accomplishments of her life and she was so very proud of them all. She is gone from this earth but will be forever in our hearts.









