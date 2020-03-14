|
|
Clarice Davis
Benton - Clarice Davis, 87, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Scotland Baptist Church in Yazoo County. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Luther E. Davis,
Mrs. Davis is survived by four children: son, James A. Davis (Phyllis) and daughters, Jeanette Shivers McGraw (Joe), Diane Butchart (Tom), and Rhonda Davis Gordon (Scott). Seven grandchildren Jennifer Davis McAdory (Dr. Stephen), Vic Shivers (Heather), Wes Shivers, Brian "BJ" Macke, Casey Macke (Adrienne), Channing Gordon (Jenna), and Kayli Gordon Rodabough (Tanner).
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020