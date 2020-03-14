Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Davis


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarice Davis Obituary
Clarice Davis

Benton - Clarice Davis, 87, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Scotland Baptist Church in Yazoo County. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Luther E. Davis,

Mrs. Davis is survived by four children: son, James A. Davis (Phyllis) and daughters, Jeanette Shivers McGraw (Joe), Diane Butchart (Tom), and Rhonda Davis Gordon (Scott). Seven grandchildren Jennifer Davis McAdory (Dr. Stephen), Vic Shivers (Heather), Wes Shivers, Brian "BJ" Macke, Casey Macke (Adrienne), Channing Gordon (Jenna), and Kayli Gordon Rodabough (Tanner).

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -