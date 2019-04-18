Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Lexington, MS
Brandon - Clarice Hughes Lundy, 86, died April 17, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be 4 pm Friday, April 19, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.

Clarice was born February 16, 1933 to Ruby Reynolds Hughes and Lester Hughes. For 36 years she was an office manager for Life of Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Lundy; sons, Charles E. Lundy, Jr. (Gina) of Newark, New Jersey and Benjamin H. Lundy (Lorie) of Brandon; sisters, Joyce Mullens and Marie Key both of Foley, Alabama; grandchildren, Chisolm Lundy, Ziggy Lundy, Blair Lundy, Lauren Lundy, Douglas Planchard, Brittany Yates and Marlana Whittington and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019
