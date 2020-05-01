Clarke Daniels "Ham" Bishop
Clarke Daniels "Ham" Bishop, 91, passed away April 29, 2020 . A private family service will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery with Father Peter Gray officiating.
Ham was born in Drew, MS to Ernest and Birdie Bishop and excelled in football at Drew High School. He lettered in football at Ole Miss and was a member of the "M" Club. He served as a 2nd Lt in the Air Force during the Korean War. For many years, he farmed in the Minter City and Shelby areas and later built and managed the Minter City Cotton Gin. He was a member of the American Legion Post 29 and the Episcopal Church of The Nativity, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as Jr. Warden. He was an avid golfer who recorded three "holes in one", with his most recent one coming at the age of 88. Ham was King of the Greenwood Cotton Ball in 1998 and was known as "a true Southern gentleman" for his calm and courtly manner. His family gave him his nickname as a baby because his mother admired Alexander Hamilton.
Ham enjoyed the love of three women during his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his first two wives, Elizabeth Little Bishop who passed away in 1985, Mary Louise "Totty" Terney Bishop who passed away in 2008, and is survived by his current wife, Jeffie Chatham Bishop of Greenwood. He is also survived by a daughter, Deborah Bishop Reid; a granddaughter, Casey Reid Stradcutter (Jacob); a grandson, Patrick J. Reid; three great grandsons, Landon Stradcutter, Clarke Stradcutter, and Bennett Stradcutter, all of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and a step-son, Dr. Philip Merideth (Denise) of Jackson, MS. He is also survived by Jeffie's three children; Claire Chatham Calder, Brooks Chatham and Melissa Chatham George.
Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 400 Howard St., Greenwood, MS 38930.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2020.