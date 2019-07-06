|
Claude Eugene McRoberts, Jr.
Jackson - Claude Eugene (Gene) McRoberts, Jr. died on July 4, 2019, at 8:00 A.M. Services will be held Monday, July 8 at First Presbyterian Church of Jackson at 12:00 P.M. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church between the hours of 10:30 A.M. and 11:45 A.M., prior to the church services in the sanctuary courtyard. A private, family only graveside will be held earlier that morning. Officiating the service include his son, Reverend Claude McRoberts III, Reverend Wiley Lowry, and Reverend Brister Ware.
McRoberts was born on July 9, 1932, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Claude Eugene McRoberts and Sara Martin McRoberts. When he was 7 years of age, his family moved from Monroe, Louisiana to Jackson where he continued to make his home until his passing. McRoberts attended the public schools of Jackson and graduated from Central High School in 1950. He then was called to active duty in the United States Army where he was stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, Pine Camp (Fort Drum), New York and Taejon, Korea. Upon separation from the service in 1952, he enrolled at the University of Mississippi where he earned a BBA in 1956 and an LLB in 1958. While a student at Ole Miss, he was elected to the Hall of Fame and president of the law school student body. He was honored to be a recipient of the Ole Miss Law School Alumnus of the Year Award; and to have served as the founding chairman of The Lamar Order and as president of the University of Mississippi Law School Alumni Association. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order social fraternity.
McRoberts was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon and as Ruling Elder. He also served as a Trustee of the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA) Foundation and as a Moderator of Mississippi Valley Presbytery of the PCA.
He practiced law in Jackson for 40 years, retiring in 1998 from Butler, Snow, O'Mara, Stevens & Cannada, PLLC. He was a Fellow in the Mississippi Bar Foundation and served as the founding president of Mississippi Bar Legal Services, Inc.
McRoberts was active in the civic affairs of Jackson having served as the president/chairman of the board of Hinds County Ole Miss Alumni Association, Downtown YMCA, Jackson Preparatory School, and Capitol Investors, Inc. He also served on the boards of Metropolitan YMCA, University of Mississippi Foundation, Central Mississippi Legal Services Corporation, First Presbyterian Day School and River Hills Tennis Club.
McRoberts was predeceased by his parents as well as his first wife, Nan Dunklin McRoberts. He is survived by his wife, Susan Eastland McRoberts; by his daughter Maury McRoberts Ball and husband Kyle of Jackson, daughter Sara McRoberts Ezell and husband Mike of Ocean Springs, son Claude E. McRoberts, III and wife Betsy of Montgomery, Alabama, and daughter Mary Elizabeth Terney Jackson and husband Earnest of Jackson; by his grandchildren: Sara Martin Ball Robertson and husband Hess, George Ball and wife Monet, John Ball, Bryan Gaddy and wife Hannah, Jason Gaddy, Neely Gaddy, Claude McRoberts, 1V, Abbey McRoberts, Nan Neely McRoberts, Susan Hall Vickery Anderson and husband Stephen, Taylor Vickery and Anne Eastland Vickery Richardson and husband Cole; and six great grandchildren; also, by his sister Betty McRoberts Hollingsworth of Lafayette, Louisiana, and brother Dr. Martin Lanier McRoberts and wife Kaye of Young Harris, Georgia.
McRoberts' six grandsons will serve as pallbearers: George Ball, John Ball, Bryan Gaddy, Jason Gaddy, Claude McRoberts IV, and Taylor Vickery.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Day School, 1390 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39202; French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745; or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 6 to July 7, 2019