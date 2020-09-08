1/
Claudia Floyd Campbell
1930 - 2020
Claudia Floyd Campbell

Brandon - Claudia Floyd Campbell, 90, of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.

Graveside services will be 10:15am Friday, September 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Scott Larsen officiating.

She was born in Everett Community, MS on September 7, 1930 to the late Fred and Myra Patterson Floyd. Claudia graduated Hinds Community College with an Associate Degree and went straight to work with the MS State Treasurer Office where she retired as the Deputy State Treasurer. She was a member of Brandon First United Methodist Church, enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Claudia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Vernon Campbell; son and daughter-in-law, Ross and Dana Campbell; two grandsons and their wives, Clark and Alison Campbell, Andrew and Brittany Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Kaide, RayLee, and Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, F.M. Floyd, Minnie Allen, Vincie Ross, and Marie Grantham.

You may share online condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
