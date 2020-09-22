1/
Clay Keith
1985 - 2020
Clay Keith

Pearl - Clayton Brandon Keith, 35, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Dallas, TX. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, September 25 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. The funeral service will follow at Pinelake Church, Clinton Campus at 12 Noon. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Clay was born on April 29, 1985 in Jackson, MS. Clay is survived by his parents, Dale and Cherie Culpepper Keith; wife, Katherine Keith; children, Finley Grae Keith and Parks Isaiah Keith, and stepson, Liam Avalon; siblings, Casey Keith (Dee Dee) and Carra Estridge (Joey); nieces and nephews, Hayes and Landry Keith, Evan, Emory and Grayden Estridge.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
