Clayton Ray JamesBrandon, MS - Clayton Ray James, 74, of Brandon, died on October 2, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was born in Memphis, TN, the son of R.A. and Jimmie Lou James. He graduated from Bartlett High School and went on to receive his B.A. from Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, and his M.Ed. from Delta State University in Cleveland.In his work, Clayton was a passionate educator. He taught sixth grade for 15 years at Lucy Webb Elementary School in Greenville before moving into administration. He served as principal at Carrie Stern Elementary in Greenville and Northside Elementary in Pearl and as an assistant superintendent for Pearl Public Schools before retiring in 2008.Outside of his work, Clayton was a dedicated person of faith. He was ordained as a deacon and ruling elder in the Presbyterian church and a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson. He deepened his faith through participation in the programs of Perichoresis Ministries. He also enjoyed hunting, cooking, and traveling.Clayton is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne Anderson James; his son Rev. Clayton Anderson "Andy" James of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Deloris Fuller (Bill) of Memphis, TN, and Cheriadeth Rutledge (Bob) of Columbia, TN; and a brother, Larry James of Lakeland, TN. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Betty Potts.Arrangements are being handled by Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Brandon. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, a family graveside service will be held at Crestview Gardens in Brandon, with a larger memorial service to follow in 2021.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northside Elementary PTSO, Memo: Student Assistance Fund at Northside Elementary School, 3600 Harle St., Pearl, MS 39208, or Perichoresis Ministries, 40228 Ivywood Ln., Plymouth, MI 48170.