Dr. Cleo Dean-Levy Chesser
Dr. Cleo Dean-Levy Chesser

Cleo Chesser (67), died on August 11, 2020 in a fatal car accident. She was born October 25, 1952 in Sharon, MS to Savannah and Cleveland Dean (proceeded her in death). She accepted Christ early in life and was a member of St Mark Church of God In Christ, Sharon, MS. She attended Velma-Ware Jackson High School in Camden, MS (Valedictorian, class of 1971). She obtained a bachelor's from Tougaloo College then became a certified dietitian at Canton Manor serving for 30 years. She was also an entrepreneur, working as a seamstress, tax preparer and public notary server. Around 2006, she started a clothing boutique and tax services in Canton, MS. Cleo loved God, she became a missionary and evangelist then acquired a doctorate in Theology. On July 02, 1995, she was happily married to Larry Chesser, Sr. She is survived by her husband, mother, three children, Melissa (Tracy) Jackson, George (Ghika) Levy and Gregory Levy, step-children, other family and friends. Professional care services were provided by Family Memorial of Canton, MS; burial service was held at St Mark Church on August 16, 2020.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Family Memorial Funeral Services
326 W North St
Canton, MS 39046
