Cleo Pennington Dove
Jackson - On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Cleo Dove, passed away at the age of 96.
Cleo was born on November 13, 1922 in Lowndes County, Mississippi to Cliffie and Ford Pennington. She married J.D. Dove and they raised one son, John, and a daughter, Susan, as well as, a granddaughter, Donna.
Cleo worked at Clyde Scott Insurance in Jackson for many years.
She loved reading and had a passion for learning. She was a teacher by heart and loved spending "teaching" time with her great grandsons, Kyle and John, as well as many of the neighborhood children. She also enjoyed being outside and working in her yard and growing new flowers--especially her daylily collection. She also spent time feeding and watching the birds.
Cleo loved her church, Fannin Baptist, and her many friends and neighbors. They were very kind and caring for her.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents, Ford & Cliffie Pennington, her husband, J.D., her son, John Phillip, daughter-in-law, Claudia, and her daughter, Susan. Also, her sisters, Marie Bradberry, and Doris Fulgham.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Donna Brunet, and two great grandsons, Kyle Hunt, and John Hunt. Also, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park at 1:00 pm. Pallbearers to serve are Kyle Hunt, John Hunt, Scott Hunt and Abby Vanlandingham. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Fannin Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019